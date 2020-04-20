AIB International Tip of the Week: An Employee Tested Positive for COVID-19. What Do I Need to Do?

During our Monday, April 13 “Food Safety and COVID-19: What Businesses Need to Know” webinar, we discussed recommendations to continue ensuring food safety. Rod Martell, Food Safety Professional, reviewed a number of practical scenarios, one of which has become a reality for production facilities this week.

We’ve had an employee test positive for COVID-19. What do I need to do in my facility?

As with any illness, your first step should be to send the employee home and have them call their doctor. Then, their doctor will determine next steps per established best practices and support services specific to your local community.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: AIB International