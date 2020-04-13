Bakers Navigate Hurdle Through Government, Industry Relationship

What’s the most important strategy as the baking industry responds to the coronavirus crisis?

As it turns out, the key strategy is to stay nimble, because needs keep changing. Bakers are remaining nimble by leveraging deep relationships across government and industry, according to Lee Sanders, American Bakers Association’s Senior Vice President, Government Relations and Public Affairs.

“Being nimble, to move quickly and pivot from one issue to another, is really important,” Sanders said in an ABA podcast.

