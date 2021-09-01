Bakery Supply Chain Challenges Infographic

American Bakers Association Bakery September 1, 2021

The food and beverage industry is facing unprecedented supply chain hurdles and inflationary pressures across the board. At best, there will be supply chain disruptions and inflated food costs just as the economy begins recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic’s impacts. At worst, food supply and food security could be at risk. The baking industry and our other food sector partners must calmly and rationally explain the challenges and push for potential policy solutions. 

Here’s a look at what’s happening and what these challenges could mean to consumers.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: American Bakers Association

