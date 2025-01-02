Bell’s Reines Approved by U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) – WOSB Certified

Certification Drives Expansion and Increased Impact For Bell’s Reines



Rockville, MD — Bell’s Reines, the gourmet mini cookie company based in Rockville, MD, is proud to announce being approved by the Small Business Administration (SBA), Women-Owned Small Business Federal Contract Program (WOSB Program), as set forth in Title 13, Part 127 of the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR). The certification confirms Bell’s Reines eligibility to compete for set-aside contracting opportunities, as well as other benefits, as a Women Owned Small Business (WOSB).

The SBA-WOSB certification is a significant milestone for Bell’s Reines, affirming dedication to providing high-quality products and services while promoting the value of women-led enterprises in today’s economy. As SBA-WOSB Certified, Bell’s Reines are uniquely positioned to compete for federal contracts specifically set aside for women-owned businesses, enhancing the ability to drive positive change and contribute to the social and economic fabric of the nation.

“We are proud of our journey to becoming SBA-WOSB certified and are excited about the opportunities this opens up for us. As we move forward, we remain dedicated to our core values of excellence, integrity, and service. We look forward to forging new partnerships and deepening existing ones, all while making a meaningful impact through our commitment to social economics”, said Teneisha Bell-Thompson, CEO & Co-Founder of Bell’s Reines.

Thank you to our clients, partners, and supporters who have been integral to our success. Bell’s Reines is ready to embrace the future with our WOSB certification and continue making a difference in the communities we serve. Stay connected with us as we embark on this exciting new chapter!”

The mother-daughter team behind Bell’s Reines, Teneisha Bell-Thompson and Angel Thompson-Cephas, have carefully crafted a range of nine specialty cookie flavors, offering gluten-free and vegan options to cater to diverse preferences. Their collection includes beloved classics like chocolate chip with sea salt and oatmeal raisin, alongside distinctive flavors such as matcha white chocolate chip, mint mocha, lemon, double chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, s’mores, and butter. Each cookie is crafted in small batches using premium, nut-free ingredients. They purposefully avoid the use of artificial flavors and preservatives, ensuring a fresh, high-quality treat. Bell’s Reines also employs sustainable and eco-friendly packaging that reflects their commitment to both taste and the planet.

Bell’s Reines’ mission of sharing love and happiness encourages customers to “Savor The Small Things” and satisfy their sweet tooth in moderation by providing a treat that is less than 100 calories and Non-GMO Project Verified. The cookie collection ranges from classics like snickerdoodle and chocolate chip with sea salt to more unique flavors like mint mocha and lemon. Customers can shop the snack packs and assorted cookie tins directly on Bell’s Reines website, all of which are delivered straight to your doorstep.

To learn more about the brand and purchase cookies visit https://bellsreines.com.

For press inquiries or to schedule an interview with founders, Angel Thompson-Cephas and Teneisha Bell-Thompson please email contact@bellsreines.com.

About Bell’s Reines

Bell’s Reines, a minority-woman owned company based in Rockville, MD makes handcrafted small-batch gourmet mini cookies using the highest quality of nut-free ingredients. Bell’s Reines is non-GMO project verified and does not use artificial preservatives or artificial flavors. For additional updates and information, follow Bell’s Reines on Instagram and Facebook or visit online here.