Cleaning Tips to Prevent Allergen Cross-Contact Issues

AIB International Bakery December 30, 2022

Preventing allergen cross-contact issues requires several well implemented strategies. Effective cleaning is one of these important strategies. Cleaning is more than just making the facility look good. Cleaning methods take food safety into account, and they are done in a way that prevents contamination of raw materials, products, and equipment.

With allergens being one of the leading causes of food recalls in many countries, proper allergen management and thoroughly cleaning equipment to remove allergen residue is of great concern for food manufacturers.

Cleaning programs that work effectively consider allergens on the production line and in storage, allergen changeover production schedules, and provide enough time to clean the equipment to remove allergens to prevent accidental cross-contact.

