Crisis Accelerates Need to Embrace Technology, E-Commerce

The COVID-19 crisis has quickened the advance of e-commerce and a range of other technologies important to food retail.

Baking companies need to stay abreast of the changing landscape and embrace technologies that further build their retail businesses, according to Gary Hawkins, founder and CEO of the Center for Advancing Retail & Technology (CART).

“The pandemic has accelerated nearly everything that’s been happening across retail over the last several years,” he said on American Bakers Association’s podcast, Bake to the Future. “It has literally accelerated the growth of online shopping probably by five years in the last five weeks. Similarly, we’re going to see technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality coming into the market very quickly. All this opens up fascinating opportunities for brands, so companies need to begin to move in these directions.”

