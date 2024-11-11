Cybake Publishes New White Paper, ‘Making the Move to a Digital Production Planning Tool’, for Retail Bakers and Food-to-Go Operators

YORK, UK AND DENVER, COLORADO — Bakery software specialist Cybake has published a new white paper entitled ‘Making the Move to a Digital Production Planning Tool’.

The white paper is aimed at operations directors who have responsibility for in-store food production as well as those involved in continuous improvement, digital transformation, or information technology.

Written by Cybake’s operations director Martin Coyle, it draws on the experiences of businesses that have implemented digital production planning tools and those of retail bakery experts.

Author Martin Coyle says: “Despite the sophisticated technologies used by food retailers, many still rely on largely paper-based spreadsheet systems to organize in-store food production.

“This white paper should provide useful insight for anyone who is interested in deploying a more efficient, digital planning tool to drive sales and improve product availability in their stores.

“There is often a desire to get to grips with this part of the retail mix, especially as bakery and other freshly made foods provide such a valuable halo effect. Difficulties over development, staff compliance or priorities, however, often impede progress.

“Making the Move to a Digital Production Planning Tool describes how the improvement of availability, freshness and sales can all be fairly quick and easy wins without the need for much internal IT resource. Readers should find it sheds light on what is often seen as a dark art in food retail.”

‘Making the Move to a Digital Production Planning Tool is published as a fully-illustrated, 28-page, mobile-phone, tablet- and PC-friendly PDF which is available now on the Cybake website at: https://cybake.com/who-we-are/white-paper/.

About Cybake and Cybake ISB: Cybake® started creating ERP-class software solutions for the baking industry in 1998. Now, bakers of all types and sizes in the UK, Ireland, the USA, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand rely on Cybake to control their businesses, cut admin, improve efficiency, and increase sales. Cybake ISB is our separate, specialist solution used by supermarkets, convenience stores and others to ensure freshness, improve availability, increase sales, and cut waste for their in-store bakeries and fresh food counters. For more information about Cybake and Cybake ISB, see: https://cybake.com/