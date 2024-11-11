ADM Launches Sweet Insights Tool for Navigating Sugar Reduction Trends

Across much of the globe, one thing is clear: nearly everyone is actively reining in their sugar intake. What’s interesting are the various ways in which different cultures approach it. ADM Outside Voice℠ research surveyed 13,900 people in 15 countries across four regions about their purchase behaviors. On average, 83% of consumers are limiting or avoiding sugars in their diets, but the products of particular concern vary widely.

In North America, 69% of shoppers are flipping over pancake syrup bottles to review sugar content and ingredients on labels, while it doesn’t even make the list in the other regions. Sugar scrutiny in non-alcoholic beverages is a global priority, yet research shows that sweetening preferences shift considerably across markets. For example, North Americans prioritize milk alternatives, Europeans are focused on the quality of chocolates and pastries, and, in Latin America and Asia Pacific, snacks and specialized nutrition are top areas for product evaluation.

