Dr. Schär USA Celebrates Breaking Ground On Plant Expansion

Logan Township, N.J. — On September 10th, 2021, Dr. Schär USA celebrated breaking ground on a 42,000 square foot expansion of its manufacturing facility in Logan Township. CEO Hannes Berger shared excitedly this expansion comes exactly 10 years after Dr. Schär took 8 shovels for their 8 US employees and broke ground on their New Jersey gluten-free bread production site in Logan Township! The plant expansion is needed to keep up with increasing demand of their gluten-free bread.

Since its founding nearly 40 years ago in South Tyrol, Italy, Dr. Schär has been dedicated to providing great tasting gluten free food to the Celiac, Gluten Sensitive and IBS communities; offering a safe, flavorful, and high quality line of gluten free products under the Schär brand name. A full portfolio of products is available, ranging from bread, cookies, candy and crackers to frozen items including puff pastry dough and the only gluten free croissant on the market!

The company’s mission is to improve the lives of people with special dietary needs by providing high quality, safe, and nutritious foods that gluten-free community will love.

“As we have expanded the US business over the past 9 years, we have surpassed the manufacturing capabilities of our current manufacturing facility. This plant expansion will be critical for continuing to grow our operations in the US and offer better quality and service to our consumers,” said Margot Gunther, Marketing Director of Dr. Schär USA

The Logan Township, New Jersey plant produces sliced breads and rolls for North America. The expansion is scheduled to complete in 2022.

About Dr. Schär

Our story began in 1922 in South Tyrol, the heart of the Alps, with a vision to improve the lives of people with special nutritional needs. Ever since the company was founded, proximity to the consumer has been our guiding commitment. Our core competence combines the specific, complex requirements placed on nutrition with dedication and joie de vivre. Responsibility, progress and proximity are the values that give us our stability and reliability. We are a family-run company with a global reach, with 18 sites in 11 countries and more than 1,400 employees worldwide. Our products are available in more than 100 countries. For additional information on the company visit www.drschar.com. For additional information on the Schär brand visit www.schar.com, or find the brand on Facebook and Instagram