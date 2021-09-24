Hood Celebrates 175th Anniversary With Debut of Mural and Community Event at Hood Park in Charlestown, Massachusetts

LYNNFIELD, Mass. — HP Hood LLC, a leading, local, iconic dairy brand will be celebrating the company’s 175th anniversary with a community event and the unveiling of a mural commemorating the occasion. The event is FREE and open to the public and will take place on Saturday, September 25th, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the site of Hood’s first dairy processing plant in Hood Park at 500 Rutherford Ave. in Charlestown.

For the past 175 years, Hood has been a trusted brand in the New England region, providing delicious, high-quality dairy and other products to consumers for generations. To celebrate Hood’s history of innovation and the company’s legacy of delivering good to families and the greater Boston community, Hood is hosting a community event featuring live music and entertainment, lawn games for the whole family, complimentary food from local Boston food trucks and delicious Hood Ice Cream Sandwiches.

Hood will also unveil a special mural created and installed by seasoned local artist, Silvia Lopez Chavez. The mural was designed to demonstrate, through imagery, Hood’s rich history of innovation, quality, people, and the community.

“When I began to sketch the concept for this mural, my vision came from the heart of what Hood represents and values,” said Chavez. “I wanted to create something that feels personal and inspires a healthy and connected community that thrives on innovation and moves forward towards a better future.”

Event Details

When : Saturday, September 25th from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Eastern Time

: Saturday, September 25th from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Eastern Time Where : Hood Park, 500 Rutherford Ave, Charlestown MA 02129 (free parking is available on site)

: Hood Park, 500 Rutherford Ave, Charlestown MA 02129 (free parking is available on site) What: A community celebration open to the public. Please note that Hood will be following strict COVID-19 guidelines as put in place by the city of Boston.

For more information on the event, visit https://fb.me/e/H4iU17rS.

“We’re thrilled to be here today to celebrate this incredible milestone at this time-honored location here at Hood Park. On behalf of the Hood team, I want to extend our sincere appreciation to our customers, community partners and dedicated employees who have contributed to the success of the company and who continue to share past memories of Hood that make up the fabric of what Hood is today – a company that cares deeply about the quality and safety of its products, the wellbeing of the communities in which it does business, and the dedication of its employees,” said Lynne Bohan, spokesperson for Hood.

About Hood Park

The site where HP Hood founder, Harvey P. Hood, got the company’s start in Charlestown, has been completely re-imaged for local residents with new retail, restaurants, labs and open office spaces. Hood Park is poised to become the next emerging tech district in Boston.

About Hood

Founded in 1846, today Hood is one of the largest branded dairy operators in the United States. Hood is the number-one dairy brand in New England, and Hood’s portfolio of national and super-regional brands and franchise products includes Hood, Crowley Foods, Simply Smart Milk, Heluva Good!, LACTAID®, HERSHEY®’S Milk and Milkshakes, Blue Diamond Almond Breeze® Almond Milks, and Planet Oat Oat Milks. For more information about Hood, please visit www.Hood.com.