Farmstead Manufacturing Continues Expansion with Opening of New Warehouse in Leeds, Utah

LEEDS, Utah — Farmstead Manufacturing announced the opening of their new production warehouse in Leeds. This expansion comes following the success of owners Chris Connors and Li Hsun Sun’s flagship Farmstead Bakery retail location in nearby downtown St. George, and after the opening in July of their new retail location in Springdale, located just outside of Zion National Park. A third retail bakery is set to open in nearby Hurricane in the fall.

As part of its ongoing growth, Farmstead Manufacturing plans to hire 20 full-time employees this year at its warehouse and add another 45 workers throughout the organization. The warehouse positions are all full-time and include health care plans for the workers.

The new Leeds warehouse will serve as the primary production facility for Farmstead Bakery—the company’s retail arm, allowing them to meet the growing demand for their assortment of baked goods. Farmstead is operated by the See the Space Restaurant Group, which also manages FS Coffee Company in downtown St. George, as well as The Local, a wine and cocktail bar in Henderson, Nevada.

Farmstead Manufacturing’s expansion was made possible in part by a $2.25 million investment by impact investment firm, Advantage Capital. The funding was made in connection with the Utah Rural Jobs Act and a Utah state business grant for job creation.

“We are thrilled to open our new production warehouse in Leeds and expand the Farmstead Bakery brand,” said Chris Connors, co-owner of Farmstead Bakery. “This new facility will not only allow us to increase our production capacity but also create new job opportunities for the local community.”

For more information about Farmstead, visit their website at www.farmsteadbakery.com

About Farmstead Manufacturing

Farmstead Manufacturing is a supplier of croissants, donuts, Danishes and pastries to cafes, hotels and wholesalers across Utah, while also providing catering services. Farmstead prides itself on providing the best baked goods possible to Utah residents while also shaping the community in a positive manner by offering quality jobs and a positive work environment.

About Advantage Capital

Advantage Capital is a leading impact investment firm with an emphasis on driving capital to underserved areas. The firm provides flexible financing to growth-ready entrepreneurs and industries located in communities that often lack access to conventional sources of capital. Since 1992, the firm has invested more than $4 billion in more than 900 companies to support more than 67,000 quality jobs. The firm also invests with intention in affordable housing developments and renewable energy solutions to grow economies and communities. Learn more at Advantagecap.com.

