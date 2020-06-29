Food Safety – Is it Critical Right Now?

During the current coronavirus pandemic, hospitals around the world are stretching resources to meet patient demand. While a lot of the food supply chain’s focus is also on COVID-19, unfortunately, Salmonella, pathogenic E. coli, Listeria monocytogenes, and other environmental pathogens continue to represent potential public health risks. This makes it increasingly critical that food manufacturers continue to uphold programs and practices to ensure a safe food supply chain and reduce the load on the healthcare system.

One way to help meet that expectation is by having an Environmental Monitoring Program (EMP) in place. In general, the EMP will assess the overall effectiveness of sanitary design, personnel practices, and operational methods, providing crucial information on potential microbial harborage sites and other indicator microorganisms in your facility. Based on this information, your food safety team should take appropriate corrective actions to assure the safety of the finished product.

Environmental Monitoring Programs & COVID-19

