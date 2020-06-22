From Starter to Finish, Wildgrain Will Ship you Artisanal Sourdough Loaves

“A sourdough starter is a Tamagotchi for people in their 30s.”

So proclaimed a tweet earlier this year that would end up adding some levity to the lockdown obsession now shared by scores of Americans.

The pandemic has turned many to the great bread-making project. And we have all sighed while scrolling through some handsome loaves. The craze drew scientists’ attention too — who were willing, nay, seeking out failed starter experiments.

But one Somerville startup is here to take away the room for error. Wildgrain wants you to leave the experimenting to the experts and wait for par-baked fresh loaves to arrive at your doorstep.

