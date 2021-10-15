Get in the Halloween Spirit with Devilishly Delicious Bakery Items from Stop & Shop

With Halloween just a few weeks away, a few seasonal bakery items are hitting the shelves at Stop & Shop just in time for “spooky” season.

Whether you’re hosting a Halloween-themed party or just looking for a fun treat to enjoy at home during a scary movie marathon with the family, the below bakery items now available at Stop & Shop are a sure-fire way to get in the Halloween spirit.

Meet The Creeps Cupcakes, 6ct. $4.99 — These chocolate and vanilla cupcakes come in spooky character varieties including Harry the werewolf and Jack the jack-o-lantern, and are topped with either a traditional old-fashioned icing or a light and creamy whipped icing, both of which are vanilla flavored.

Meet The Creeps Cake & Cupcake Platter, $19.99 — For those planning to host or attend a Halloween party this year, you can't go wrong with a festive platter that's complete with 12 spooky character cupcakes and a 7-inch chocolate or vanilla cake with either traditional or whipped vanilla icing.

Spooky 7" Triple Layer Cake, $16.99 — Nothing screams "spooktacular" like a triple layer cake decked out with creepy crawlers! Three decadent layers of vanilla or chocolate cake are topped with either vanilla, chocolate or fudge icing and decorated with crave-worthy toppings like cookies and sprinkles for an extra crunch. Plus, customers who stop in to purchase the cake the week before Halloween can save $2 on this fun treat.

While some may think grocery stores aren’t necessarily equipped with the essentials for Halloween festivities, Stop & Shop is stepping it up and providing a one stop shop for those with a sweet tooth to enjoy!