IDDBA Releases Mid-Year Update to What’s in Store

Madison, WI — The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) has released their mid-year update for their annually published trends report, What’s in Store. Since going digital with their annual trends report, IDDBA now offers readers new content regularly and will continue to add to the publication throughout the year.

Those who have already purchased will see November 2019, March 2020, and June 2020 content, and as the year progresses readers will also see new content in October 2020. The June 2020 update contains special top-line department data from IRI for the latest 52 weeks and 13 weeks ending April 19, 2020, including UPC fixed-weight as well as random-weight items. This means reports are sourced from total US Multi Outlet, which includes grocery, mass merchandise, and club. IDDBA’s June update also includes information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Don’t have a subscription to What’s in Store yet? Visit IDDBA here for more information.

Disclaimer: IDDBA inspects what has been published for the industry, gathers articles, collects data, talks to industry specialists, and packages it for you. Their mission is to provide you with a conglomeration of what’s been released in a concise, easy-to-use format. The information presented in this report has been compiled from sources believed to be reliable.

About IDDBA: The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association is a nonprofit membership organization serving the dairy, deli, bakery, cheese, and supermarket foodservice industries. Member companies enjoy exclusive benefits and services including the annual tradeshow, leading-edge research, training programs, management tools, and an annual trends report. For more information contact IDDBA at 608-310-5000 or visit iddba.org.