International Dairy Deli Bakery Association Releases Trends Outlook

Madison, WI — The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) has released the 2022 edition of the What’s In Store trends outlook. The annual analysis features point-of-sale data from Integrated fresh, powered by the association’ s partnership with IRI™ and business predictions from industry experts.

The all-digital access allows users to find the latest data right at their fingertips. Enhanced quarterly reports and features will be available.

“The way we all go to market continues to evolve,” said Heather Prach, IDDBA’s Education Director. “Our What’s In Store resource is designed to help our member companies and industry navigate the ever-changing retail food landscape. Consumer behavior continues to shift, and we are excited to provide insight in how to meet consumer expectations now and in the future”, Prach added.

The 2022 What’s In Store release is launching just prior to IDDBA 2022 June 5-7 in Atlanta. “For the first time in two years, we are bringing our community back together”, said Whitney Atkins, IDDBA VP of Marketing. Under Prach’s leadership, our education team worked diligently and strategically for the release to be the prelude to the What’s In Store Live experience at our upcoming show,” she added.

