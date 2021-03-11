King Arthur Baking Company Sees Flour Sales Rise 58% Amid Pandemic

Lots of time spent at home during the pandemic has brought out the inner baker in many of us. Just turn to the numbers for proof: King Arthur Baking Company sold over 156 million pounds of flour in 2020 — a 58% increase over 2019.

But will that baking boom continue now that things are slowly getting back to normal?

“Many months ago, we were seeing three times the volume that we would typically see,” King Arthur Baking Company’s co-CEO Karen Colberg told Yahoo Finance Live. While things have slowed a bit from the torrid pace of demand at the height of the pandemic, Colberg said “we are still seeing baking at levels of about 25% to 30% over the prior year, and we are excited for what it means for our future.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Yahoo Finance