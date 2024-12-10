Lawrence Foods’ New Topping and Foodservice Offerings for the Holidays

Lawrence Foods Bakery December 10, 2024

As the weather cools, warm up with seasonal cobblers and crisps. Lawrence Foods’ premium Orchard Fresh Cobbler® and fruit fillings provide the best base for these toasty, comforting classics. With high fruit content and excellent bake-stability, our fruit fillings can be held warm or reheated without losing flavor or texture. Top with Deluxe Crumble Topping and let Lawrence Foods bring simplicity to the season.

  • 57% of consumers are interested in nostalgic desserts such as comfort classics of childhood, like crisps and cobblers.
  • Cherry is the most popular cobbler flavor in the U.S. with peach as a close second.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Lawrence Foods

