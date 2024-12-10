Agrovision Makes its First Strategic Acquisition – Accelerating Global Presence in Premium Cherries

Strategic expansion adds beachhead for cherry cultivation in Chile, one of the world’s largest cherry-growing regions

LOS ANGELES — Agrovision, the leading vertically integrated global superfruit platform, announced the entry into premium cherry production with the launch of Agrovision Chile. This launch, powered by the acquisition of Chilean grower and exporter ZurGroup, broadens Agrovision’s superfruit product offerings and commitment to deliver on its mission to excite consumers and inspire nutritious snacking, using technology.

Leveraging Chile’s optimal growing conditions, Agrovision will introduce proprietary premium cherry varieties developed for superior flavor, freshness, and crunch across the planned 500 new hectares of cherry orchards.

“We’re deepening Agrovision’s roots in Chile and bringing premium cherries to consumers worldwide,” said Steve Magami, Co-Founder and CEO of Agrovision. “Chile’s position as one of the world’s leading premium cherry producers, combined with our commitment to deliver quality through proprietary and advanced technology, allows us to meet the demand for exceptional superfruits that our consumers love and trust.”

The acquisition of ZurGroup, a family-owned business renowned for its commitment to quality in the agricultural sector, provides Agrovision with immediate access to state-of-the-art packing and processing facilities, in addition to new lands for planting cherries. It also brings 250 hectares of blueberries planted with premium varietals, which are fully complementary to Agrovision’s Peruvian window. With established distribution channels to global retailers, Agrovision is set to reach more consumers with its premium blueberries and cherries across Asia, Europe, and North America.

Agrovision Chile introduces a new phase of Agrovision’s cherry expansion strategy, building on the company’s established partnerships in the region, including its partnership with Greenvic, a leading grower and exporter of organic fruits. In 2024, Agrovision and Greenvic launched a production partnership to meet the high demand for cherries and other premium superfruits in the Chinese market.

Agrovision remains focused on inspiring healthy snacking globally. Its commitment to sustainable and regenerative farming practices will be central to Agrovision Chile’s operations, ensuring that this expansion positively impacts both consumers and the environment.

About Agrovision

Agrovision is a leading, vertically-integrated global superfruit platform. Headquartered in the U.S., Agrovision has world-class operations in some of the most optimal micro-climates globally, using technology and climate-resilient genetics to help deliver better quality and a superior eating experience, reliably. The company markets directly to retailers worldwide under The Fruitist brand. In China, Agrovision markets its blueberries to consumers under the Big Skye brand. The company is founder-led and backed by leading investors that are aligned with Agrovision’s values and long-term mission and vision. Learn more at www.AgrovisionCorp.com.