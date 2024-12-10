Mexico’s SL Produce Unveils Ambitious Expansion and Investment Plans For 2025 to Coincide With High-Volume New Season Vegetable Crop

LOS MOCHIS, MEXICO – Leading Mexican fresh vegetable grower-exporter SL Produce has revealed major plans for expansion, building on the successful launch of the company’s Tenderland quality seal in the U.S. market and coinciding with a bumper crop of products heading into 2025.

Located in Guasave, on Mexico’s north-west coast – but with U.S. import and distribution facilities in Nogales, AZ, and McAllen, TX, and production sites across Mexico – SL Produce has established a solid export business over the past decade centered upon its core range of green beans, cucumbers, bell peppers, soft squash and sweet corn.

SL Produce also recently launched Tenderland, a new line of bagged products that not only highlight the superior quality of the vegetables, but also the considerable care the company invests in their cultivation.

Moving into 2025, the company aims to build on both of these achievements, starting with a high-volume new season crop, which is already underway, with abundant quantities of high-quality green beans, cucumbers, squash, and bell peppers now available.

Further ahead, SL Produce is planning more growth and expansion with the addition of many new vegetable lines being introduced in accordance with the company’s emphasis on exceptional quality and flavor.

As the company increases the scope of its farming operations, SL Produce plans to further extend the Tenderland brand by moving into new markets and introducing even more innovative products to meet the evolving needs of consumers.

Quality and Sustainability Commitment

Discussing the progress made by the company in the 12 months to date, SL Produce’s Marketing and PR Manager, Ivonne Lugo, said the grower-exporter had reached significant milestones that reflected its commitment to quality and sustainability.

“One of our main achievements has been expanding our farming operations, allowing us to produce more diverse crops while maintaining the high standards our customers expect,” Lugo said. “Additionally, we’ve made great strides in improving our supply chain efficiency, which has led to faster delivery times and reduced waste.”

Furthermore, Lugo revealed that SL Produce had invested heavily in technology and innovation, implementing precision agriculture techniques that have helped the company optimize irrigation, fertilization, and pest management.

These investments, she continued, had not only increased yields but also minimized SL Produce’s environmental impact, while strengthening partnerships with key customers and expanding its market presence in the U.S.

In addition, SL Produce has expanded its facilities, plus invested in state-of-the-art packing and storage technologies to ensure products reach consumers in optimum conditions.

Lugo added: “Overall, 2024 has been a year of growth and innovation, setting the stage for even greater accomplishments in the years to come.

“We are increasing volumes by planting in the summer – focusing on creating new value-added product offerings. This is how we are making a difference and providing our customers with a comprehensive annual program.”

Exceptional performance

SL Produce will be showcasing these and other achievements at the New York Produce Show and Convention, which takes place from December 10-12, 2024, in the Javits Convention Center in New York, NY.

Lugo described the event as an excellent opportunity for the company to showcase its latest products, meet with current and potential buyers, and strengthen relationships with industry leaders. The event, she said, would also allow SL Produce to gain valuable insights into market trends and consumer preferences.

SL Produce will also be highlighting the exceptional performance of the Tenderland brand to date, including a notable increase in demand across retail channels. “Our focus on providing high-quality, fresh, and sustainably grown produce has resonated strongly with consumers who are increasingly looking for products that align with their values,” said Lugo.

“Our customers have praised the consistency and flavor of our products, which has helped build loyalty and repeat business. We’ve also received excellent feedback regarding our quality. Customers appreciate the freshness of our vegetables, making Tenderland a preferred choice for many.”

About SL Produce

A vertically integrated company, from fields to delivery, SL Produce uses state-of-the-art greenhouses for cultivation, followed by rigorous selection and packaging processes; all with the aim of delivering added value with its vegetables.

SL Produce also counts on a strong distribution network with quality inspections in Nogales, AZ, and McAllen, TX, ensuring timely deliveries to the U.S. and Canada.