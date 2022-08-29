NYC Bakery Launches ‘The Suprême,’ a New Croissant Pastry that’s Gained Viral Fame

Many New Yorkers and tourists who visit the Big Apple are enamored with a new croissant innovation.

For nearly a decade, people have flocked to the Dominique Ansel Bakery in SoHo for the shop’s trademarked Cronut — a crème-filled croissant-donut hybrid.

But now dessert fans have taken notice of the Lafayette Grand Café & Bakery’s new croissant product that’s available across town.

The Lafayette Grand Café & Bakery in NoHo introduced a new specialty croissant in April, which is named The Suprême, according to Reuters.

