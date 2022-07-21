Pablo Perversi, Chief Innovation, Sustainability & Quality Officer, Global Head of Gourmet, to leave Barry Callebaut

Barry Callebaut Bakery July 21, 2022

Pablo Perversi, Chief Innovation, Sustainability & Quality Officer, Global Head of Gourmet and member of the Executive Committee, has decided to pursue new career opportunities outside the Barry Callebaut Group, effective September 1, 2022.

 I would like to thank Pablo for his energy, innovative mindset and leadership. Pablo has been a key contributor to our business growth in the past five years. Under his leadership our Gourmet business further evolved into a driver for profitable growth, we have landed groundbreaking innovations and have become a sustainability leader in the ESG rankings. I want to wish Pablo all the best in his future endeavors. 

-Peter Boone, CEO of the Barry Callebaut Group

Pablo Perversi’s successor will be announced in due course.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Barry Callebaut

