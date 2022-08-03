Premier Foods Announces U.S. Product Expansion and U.S. VP of Sales Appointment

Following Mr Kipling’s recent launch into the USA in April 2022, the UK’s #1 cake brand is excited to announce two key milestones in its U.S. expansion: new flavors and a new senior appointment.

Unicorn Slices



The UK’s beloved cake brand is expanding its seasonal offerings with the arrival of Unicorn Slices into Target stores.

Unicorn Slices have been the brands most successful ‘limited edition’ SKU in the UK, delivering £+11m in RSV over the last 5 years (source: IRI, June 2022). Smooth slices of pink and yellow sponge cake sandwiching a vanilla flavor filling, topped with purple icing and a pink drizzle, these cakes are as delicious as they look – all neatly presented in beautiful Unicorn packaging for families to enjoy!

“We’re excited to broaden our appeal and offer something special, following our successful launch into the U.S. this year. These fun, seasonal slices have been a hit in the UK and Australia, and we think they will bring just as much joy to American families!” said Diana Horwitz, US Country Manager for Premier Foods.

New VP, Head of Sales Appointment

Billy Henshaw has been announced as VP, Head of Sales for Premier Foods USA. As part of premier foods investment and commitment to the US market, Henshaw will be focused on supporting Mr Kipling’s rollout and expansion into the U.S. market.

Billy is an accomplished sales leader with over 20 years of Sales, Marketing and Category experience. Previously he worked in other sales leadership roles under the instore bakery channel such as Sugar Bowl Bakery, Sara Lee Frozen Bakery, Hostess Brands and CSM Bakery. Prior to his bakery roles, Billy held other management roles within other organizations such as Walmart, F3 Brand and Outdoor cap throughout his career.