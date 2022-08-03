IDFA Welcomes 30 Dairy Industry Leaders Into NextGen Leadership Program

“IDFA and current dairy business leaders have made it a priority to develop future leaders for our industry who can manage disruption, advocate for sound policy, and lead with integrity,” said Michael Dykes, D.V.M., IDFA president and CEO. “That’s why I’m so proud to welcome this fourth NextGen Leadership Class—some of the best and brightest men and women rising through the ranks of our industry. IDFA’s NextGen Leadership Program will prepare them to manage disruption, embrace change, and lead our industry into a new era.

The program—now in its fourth year—is designed to support, guide, and prepare mid- to senior-level dairy industry professionals who are ready to take the next step in their leadership journey. The year-long program equips participants to build and expand relationships with their peers, hone leadership skills, and acquire advanced advocacy skills for the dairy industry. The class will convene regularly over the course of the coming year with a mixture of both in-person and virtual modules. The program focuses on three core areas: advocacy, education, and networking.

“Our industry leadership is committed to preparing for the workforce of the future and this program is designed to cultivate that next generation of leadership one cohort at a time,” said Colin Newman, IDFA chief of staff. “The caliber of candidates selected for Cohort 4 is exceptional and we are confident they will all make valuable and positive contributions to this year’s program.”

The 2022-23 class includes:

Nathan Bass , Vice President of Operations, Valley Queen Cheese

, Vice President of Operations, Valley Queen Cheese Gale Beard , Director, Quality Assurance, Grande Cheese Company

, Director, Quality Assurance, Grande Cheese Company Melissa Bischoff , Director, Milk Procurement, Leprino Foods

, Director, Milk Procurement, Leprino Foods Corey Brower , Director – R&D, Saputo Dairy USA

, Director – R&D, Saputo Dairy USA Brian Carden , Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Crystal Creamery, Inc.

, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Crystal Creamery, Inc. Steven Christiansen , VP of HR and OD, Idaho Milk Products

, VP of HR and OD, Idaho Milk Products Rylen Dickey , Category Manager – Ingredients, Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc.

, Category Manager – Ingredients, Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc. Dakonya Freis , VP-Product Management & Marketing, Nelson-Jameson Inc.

, VP-Product Management & Marketing, Nelson-Jameson Inc. Jeff Galbraith , Director of Operations, Continental Dairy Facilities LLC

, Director of Operations, Continental Dairy Facilities LLC Grant Gondell , Head of Global Commodities, United Dairymen of Arizona

, Head of Global Commodities, United Dairymen of Arizona Erin Graf , Leader – Total Rewards & HR Operations, Darigold, Inc.

, Leader – Total Rewards & HR Operations, Darigold, Inc. Ben Hoperich , Dairy Category Manager, Abbott Labs

, Dairy Category Manager, Abbott Labs Heather Krebsbach , Director – Operational Quality, Sargento Foods Inc.

, Director – Operational Quality, Sargento Foods Inc. Ana Leach , Assistant General Counsel, Land O’Lakes, Inc.

, Assistant General Counsel, Land O’Lakes, Inc. Edward Learoyd , Vice President, Safety, Food Safety, Quality, Regulatory, Great Lakes Cheese Company

, Vice President, Safety, Food Safety, Quality, Regulatory, Great Lakes Cheese Company Jose Maldonado , R&D – Lead, Lala US Inc.

, R&D – Lead, Lala US Inc. Matthew Maxson , VP, Corporate Controller, California Dairies, Inc.

, VP, Corporate Controller, California Dairies, Inc. Ryan Murphy , Director, National Sales & Operations, Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc.

, Director, National Sales & Operations, Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc. Mark Petersen , Ingredients Sales Manager, Valley Milk LLC

, Ingredients Sales Manager, Valley Milk LLC Chris Pritchard , Chief Financial Officer, DairyAmerica, Inc.

, Chief Financial Officer, DairyAmerica, Inc. Matthew Ryan , Director, Operations and Capital Management, Hershey Creamery Company

, Director, Operations and Capital Management, Hershey Creamery Company Casey Sallander , CFO – Kemps LLC and Central, Dairy Farmers of America

, CFO – Kemps LLC and Central, Dairy Farmers of America Sarah Schmidt , Vice President of Public Affairs, Associated Milk Producers Inc.

, Vice President of Public Affairs, Associated Milk Producers Inc. Billie Shaffer , Vice President, Product Strategic Management, Glanbia Nutritionals

, Vice President, Product Strategic Management, Glanbia Nutritionals Jason Smith , Director of Sales and Logistics, Maryland and Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association, Inc.

, Director of Sales and Logistics, Maryland and Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association, Inc. Sean Steichen , Director of Sales, Diversified Foods, Inc.

, Director of Sales, Diversified Foods, Inc. Blake Tangen , Director of Supply Chain & Risk Management, First District Association

, Director of Supply Chain & Risk Management, First District Association Klazien Voogt , General Manager, Columbia River Technologies

, General Manager, Columbia River Technologies Jeff Wilkerson , Supply Chain Operations Leader, Kroger Co.

, Supply Chain Operations Leader, Kroger Co. Matt Zimbric, Senior Director of Cheese Technology, Foremost Farms USA

Learn more about the NextGen Leadership Program here.

