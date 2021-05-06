Puratos: 3 Consumer Food Trends to Watch in 2021

Key trends that are shaping the post-Covid bakery, patisserie and chocolate world

The pandemic has turned the world upside down. It has changed how people live, what they eat and how they consume. How can the bakery, patisserie and chocolate industry adapt to meet these evolved consumer needs? In the run-up to our virtual Global Taste Tomorrow Event on September 28 and 29 2021, we share insights into three major food trends and consumption habits that will define the ‘new normal’.

Consumers are looking for food solutions that go beyond nutrition, the ongoing Taste Tomorrow consumer research has revealed. Food is being used for all sorts of purposes: to reflect identity, to improve health and well-being and as a fun and creative activity.

These three food trends give insights into the consumer behavior in the post-Covid world:

