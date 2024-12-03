Puratos USA Hosts Fruit Experience

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. — Puratos US, a global leader in bakery ingredients, recently hosted its second Fruit Experience, following last year’s event in Michigan. The new apple-focused experience, highlighting the leading fruit flavor in baked goods, took place in New Jersey, home to Puratos’ U.S. headquarters and flagship plant for clean label and industrial fillings.

The Fruit Experience offered an exclusive platform for attendees to deepen their understanding of fruit growing, sourcing, and processing while exploring the latest consumer food trends. Participants examined the unique challenges of sourcing fruit for commercial bakery applications, which significantly differ from fresh market purchases. For example, apple sourcing enables farmers to utilize second-quality fruit—those with minor blemishes or irregular sizes—that would not meet fresh market standards. This practice reduces waste and enhances value throughout the supply chain.

Participants discussed optimal contracting times for fruit fillings in alignment with harvest seasons, sampled the latest range of fruit fillings, and reviewed the newest flavor trends in foodservice and retail. Insights from “Taste Tomorrow,” Puratos’ proprietary consumer research platform, were also shared, highlighting ongoing trends in baked goods. The event included an orchard tour, where attendees engaged with the apple-picking process, promoting a comprehensive understanding of the supply chain.

 “Our commitment to Food Innovation for Good and sustainability drives our operations at Puratos. By collaborating closely with farmers and optimizing all aspects of fruit sourcing, we enhance ingredient quality while contributing to a sustainable food system,” said Jessica Blondeel, Puratos’ Product Director for Sweet Goods.  Puratos has a strong commitment to sustainability, evident in initiatives like the use of wild blueberries in their fillings, which can help companies reduce their CO2 footprint by 36% compared to using cultivated blueberries. The company’s broad network of filling plants across North America allows Puratos to remain close to its customers while also supporting sustainability by minimizing transportation distances.

Puratos’ Fruit Experiences exist throughout the world including Canada, Mexico, Latvia, Belgium, and the United Kingdom.  This latest event exemplifies Puratos’ dedication to delivering innovative experiences that highlight the people and processes behind bakery ingredients. Earlier this year, the company celebrated the 10th anniversary of the world’s only Sourdough Library, attracting enthusiasts nationwide for invaluable insights into the art of sourdough. Additionally, Puratos offers tours of its Cacao-Trace program, allowing visitors to engage directly with cocoa farmers and learn about sustainable sourcing practices.

