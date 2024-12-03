Gracie’s Kitchens Inc. Recalls Read-to-Eat Fruit and Vegetable Products 

Gracie’s Kitchens of New Haven, CT is recalling all ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable products manufactured at the facility from 11/4-11/13/24, because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled products were distributed to various grocery stores located in Connecticut and New York. Products will have sell by dates located on the labels with range of 11/9/24-11/24/24. Specific products with sell by dates are listed below.

These products are no longer in commerce and are past their sell by date, but consumers should check their freezers and dispose of product or return to store where they purchased for refund.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

This recall is being initiated after sampling indicated that Listeria monocytogenes was found in the environment. The firm is working with the FDA.

Consumers who have purchased any of the listed products included in the recall are urged to discard them. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 203-773-0795 Mon-Fr (9am-3pm EST) or info@gracieskitchens.com.

Product descriptions and packaging labels can be viewed here.