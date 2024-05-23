Strawberry Cream Biscuit Bites Named Grand-Prize Winner in The Biskies Recipe Contest

General Mills Foodservice Bakery, Retail & FoodService May 23, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS—General Mills Foodservice announces that Rebecca Thomas, a chef at Dixie Grill in Live Oak, Florida is the $20,000 Grand-Prize Winner in The Biskies™ Recipe Contest. Thomas’ recipe for Strawberry Cream Biscuit Bites, one of four finalists nationwide, earned the Grand Prize following a public vote on the General Mills Foodservice website.

The Biskies Recipe Contest offered chefs, owners and employees of commercial restaurants the chance to win up to $20,000 for their unique biscuit creation using any baked or unbaked Pillsbury biscuit product and two or more additional ingredients. In addition to the Grand-Prize Winner, the contest awarded three Runner-Up Winners with $5,000.

Thomas’ winning entry included strawberry cream cheese-filled, deep-fried Pillsbury biscuits topped with more cream cheese and fresh strawberries and dusted with powdered sugar. “Rebecca’s Strawberry Cream Biscuit Bites are sure to be a people-pleaser with the combination of fresh strawberries and indulgent cream cheese in fun, bite-sized biscuits,” according to Chef Kevin Relf, a member of The Chefs of the Mills who helped judge this year’s entries and select the four that went on to the final public voting phase. “Each of this year’s finalists showcased how biscuits can be the foundation for a variety of unique menu items that work across dayparts.”The Biskies Recipe Contest runners-up, who each received $5,000, are:

  • Matthew Eng of Blue Bamboo Canton Bistro in Jacksonville, Florida for his Mini Korean Biscuit Dogs
  • Kristi Sanders of Rustic Saloon in Montello, Wisconsin for her BisGrit Shrimp
  • Jaime Fernández of Queen Margherita Trattoria in Nutley, New Jersey for his Banana and Chocolate Pudding with Biscuit and Vanilla Ice Cream

General Mills Foodservice, which partners with restaurants to provide back-of-house products, recipe inspiration and culinary support, launched The Biskies Recipe Contest in 2023 to celebrate biscuits in all their flavors and forms. Entries were reviewed by General Mills Foodservice’s team of culinary professionals, Chefs of the Mills, and featured on General Mill Foodservice’s website and social media channels for a public vote to determine the final Grand-Prize and Runner-Up Winners.

About General Mills Foodservice

General Mills Foodservice serves the foodservice and bakery industries by providing quality products from time-trusted brands along with culinary support, nutrition education, and marketing resources to help operators succeed. Its distinguished brand portfolio includes Big G Cereals, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Gold Medal, Pillsbury, Chex Mix, Bugles, Gardetto’s, Annie’s and TNT Crust/BONICI®. For more information, please visit www.GeneralMillsFoodservice.com.

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

General Mills Foodservice Launches Video Series Tackling Back-of-House Challenges

General Mills Foodservice Retail & FoodService August 24, 2023

General Mills Foodservice is putting the Chefs of the Mills to the test against back-of-house obstacles in its new “Chefs on the Line” video series, launching this summer. Each episode will challenge General Mills Foodservice’s resident culinary experts with the high-stakes scenarios that foodservice operators face every day.

Deli

General Mills Foodservice Rolls Out Gold Medal All Trumps Dough Ball

General Mills Foodservice Deli, Retail & FoodService March 12, 2024

General Mills Foodservice announces the debut of a new dough ball from its trusted flour brand that pizza makers know and love. Gold Medal™ All Trumps™ Dough Balls deliver the premium quality and precise specs expected from All Trumps flour in an easy-to-use dough ball format, offering a labor-efficient solution for authentic New York-style pizza crust.