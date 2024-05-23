Strawberry Cream Biscuit Bites Named Grand-Prize Winner in The Biskies Recipe Contest

MINNEAPOLIS—General Mills Foodservice announces that Rebecca Thomas, a chef at Dixie Grill in Live Oak, Florida is the $20,000 Grand-Prize Winner in The Biskies™ Recipe Contest. Thomas’ recipe for Strawberry Cream Biscuit Bites, one of four finalists nationwide, earned the Grand Prize following a public vote on the General Mills Foodservice website.

The Biskies Recipe Contest offered chefs, owners and employees of commercial restaurants the chance to win up to $20,000 for their unique biscuit creation using any baked or unbaked Pillsbury biscuit product and two or more additional ingredients. In addition to the Grand-Prize Winner, the contest awarded three Runner-Up Winners with $5,000.

Thomas’ winning entry included strawberry cream cheese-filled, deep-fried Pillsbury biscuits topped with more cream cheese and fresh strawberries and dusted with powdered sugar. “Rebecca’s Strawberry Cream Biscuit Bites are sure to be a people-pleaser with the combination of fresh strawberries and indulgent cream cheese in fun, bite-sized biscuits,” according to Chef Kevin Relf, a member of The Chefs of the Mills who helped judge this year’s entries and select the four that went on to the final public voting phase. “Each of this year’s finalists showcased how biscuits can be the foundation for a variety of unique menu items that work across dayparts.”The Biskies Recipe Contest runners-up, who each received $5,000, are:

Matthew Eng of Blue Bamboo Canton Bistro in Jacksonville, Florida for his Mini Korean Biscuit Dogs

Kristi Sanders of Rustic Saloon in Montello, Wisconsin for her BisGrit Shrimp

Jaime Fernández of Queen Margherita Trattoria in Nutley, New Jersey for his Banana and Chocolate Pudding with Biscuit and Vanilla Ice Cream

General Mills Foodservice, which partners with restaurants to provide back-of-house products, recipe inspiration and culinary support, launched The Biskies Recipe Contest in 2023 to celebrate biscuits in all their flavors and forms. Entries were reviewed by General Mills Foodservice’s team of culinary professionals, Chefs of the Mills, and featured on General Mill Foodservice’s website and social media channels for a public vote to determine the final Grand-Prize and Runner-Up Winners.

