Weird and Artsy Cakes are Taking Over Instagram

A blue, crooked bullet-shaped cake decorated with seemingly randomly placed puffs of meringue. A white tulip protrudes from the side and wispy dried flowers peek out here and there. Scattered across the glaze lie coarse pieces of tarragon fruit and kumquat. When this Yip Studio cake passes by on your Instagram timeline, you definitely pause to take a better look: what is it exactly you’re looking at?

The cake is one example of the many artsy and slightly weird cakes that are taking over social media by storm. Dive into the background of this trend and find out what bakers to keep an eye on.

After the cutesy, intricately-piped and pastel-hued traditional patisserie cakes we’ve seen online, there’s now a new baking trend on the block. While it is equally visually interesting, hip bakers are now opting for a less polished look. Cakes are artsy and slightly weird.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Puratos Taste Tomorrow