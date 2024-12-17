Will the FDA Ban Red Dye 3? Controversial Food Additive Used in Candy, Drinks Under Scrutiny

Advocates have long called for its ban amid concerns that the food dye could be linked to cancer.

A red food dye prevalent in candies, drinks and other products could soon be banned in the United States if federal regulators side with a petition that is under review.

The Food and Drug Administration has signaled that it may finally crack down on the use of the additive known as red dye No. 3, an artificial dye that gives a cherry-red coloring to thousands of American products. While the FDA has claimed that red 3, like other additives the agency has approved, can be safe to consume, advocates have long called for its ban amid concerns that the food dye is linked to cancer and behavioral problems in children.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: USA TODAY