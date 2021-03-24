Women Baking Pioneers Did it Their Way

They faced enormous odds in building businesses during challenging times, but somehow they succeeded.

Pioneering women leaders in commercial baking developed iconic brands with robust followings as they founded and grew companies. They overcame major hurdles in their own unique ways. These included identifying nontraditional solutions, teaching themselves about the business world and navigating within male-dominated industry sectors. They achieved all this in eras when women were typically expected to focus on traditional roles such as mother and wife.

PODCAST SPOTLIGHTS FEMALE LEADERS

The latest edition of American Bakers Association’s podcast Bake to the Future spotlights two unique female leaders. They are Dora Schwebel, who co-founded Schwebel Baking Company in the early 1900s, and Margaret Rudkin, who started Pepperidge Farm in the late 1930s.

