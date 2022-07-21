60th Maryland State Dairy Princess, Alternate Selected to Promote Throughout The State

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Morgan Osborn-Wotthlie from Carroll County was named the 60th Maryland State Dairy Princess, and Eastern Shore Dairy Princess Kaitlyn Bradley was chosen as Alternate Maryland Dairy Princess on Wednesday, July 13, in Frederick, Md. Together, they will represent Maryland’s nearly 340 dairy farmers and engage consumers at the grassroots level with positive dairy messages.

The Maryland Dairy Princess Association is celebrating its 60th Anniversary this year, and 26 past state princesses attended the event.

Osborn-Wotthlie from Union Bridge, Md., is the 18-year-old daughter of Debbie Osborn and J.W. Wotthlie. An active Carroll County 4-H and FFA member and former Maryland Jersey Queen, she enjoys promoting dairy and judging and showing dairy cattle. Osborn-Wotthlie plans to attend Messiah University this fall to study mechanical engineering and dance.

Bradley is the 18-year-old daughter of Lori and Dwaine Bradley of Vienna, Md. A member of the Dorchester County 4-H program, she also serves on the Maryland 4-H State Council. Her projects include livestock, healthy living and public speaking. Bradley will enter the University of Delaware this fall to major in agriculture and natural resources.

Two additional contestants competed for the title including Frederick County Dairy Princess Makayla Burrier who was named “Miss Congeniality,” and Upper Chesapeake Dairy Princess Sophia Shull.



Outgoing Maryland Dairy Princess Elizabeth Karides crowned the new team that was selected by judges Amanda Culp, Reston, Va.; Ken Raney, State College, Pa.; and Cara Trotter Itle, Loretto, Pa. Jeff Myers of Baltimore, Md., served as emcee.

The pageant can be viewed on the Maryland Dairy Princess Association Facebook page, along with the contestants’ skit presentations.

ADA North East supports the dairy promotion programs in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Virginia by providing funding, training and promotional resources. ADA North East manages the New York and New Jersey dairy promotion programs.

For more information about the dairy princess programs in the ADA North East region, contact American Dairy Association North East at 315.472.9143.

Photo caption – MD Dairy Princesses: Seated from left to right are 2022 Maryland Dairy Princess Morgan Osborn Wollhie and Alternate Maryland Dairy Princess Kaitlyn Bradley. Standing from left to right are Upper Chesapeake Dairy Princess Sophia Shull; 2021 Maryland Dairy Princess Elizabeth Karides; and Frederick County Dairy Princess Makayla Burrier. Photos courtesy of ALH Word and Image, LLC.

Photo caption – Past MD Dairy Princesses: The Maryland Dairy Princess Association celebrates its 60th Anniversary with 26 past princesses in attendance. Photos courtesy of ALH Word and Image, LLC.

