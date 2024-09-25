Ashley Kennedy Named 2024 MMPA Outstanding Young Dairy Cooperator

NOVI, Mich. – The Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA) is pleased to announce Ashley Kennedy as the 2024 Outstanding Young Dairy Cooperator (OYDC). She farms alongside her husband, Eric, on their third-generation farm, Sheridan Dairy LLC, located in Bad Axe, Mich. As the winning cooperator, Kennedy will represent MMPA at various industry and association activities.

Sheridan Dairy milks 240 Jersey and Holstein cows and operates 280 acres. Established in 1962, the farm has been a cornerstone of their community and dairy industry, with the Kennedys continuing the legacy by raising the next generation on the farm.

“The mission of Sheridan Dairy is to continue our family farm legacy by embracing the highest quality care for our cows, land, employees and environment,” Kennedy said. “We strive to foster diversity and innovation in all parts of our business, in order to offer the opportunity for future generations to continue the farm.”

Alongside Kennedy, Jake Buning of Falmouth, Mich, will serve as the 2024 runner-up cooperator. He milks 760 cows and operates 1,600 acres on his family’s farm in Falmouth, Mich. Selection of the OYDC is done by a selection committee representing leaders in the Great Lakes dairy industry. Applicant’s farming operations, farm-related and community activities and demonstrated leadership abilities are considered during the process.

“The OYDC program is a fundamental tool in encouraging young dairy cooperators to network and learn more about their cooperative to help identify future leaders and recognize their efforts,” Doug Chapin, MMPA board chairman, said. Chapin and his wife, Cheri, were the MMPA OYDC runners-up in 1990.

MMPA has been identifying future leaders through the OYDC program since 1950. The purpose of the program is to strengthen leadership abilities in young farmers, broaden young farmers’ knowledge of milk marketing and MMPA, and recognize the abilities and stewardship of young dairy farmers. This honor highlights the Kennedys’ and Buning’s dedication to strengthening their farming operation, making a difference in their communities and providing leadership in the industry.

2024 OYDC Finalists

Zach Steiner – Creston, Ohio

Ross & Markel Williams – Homer, Mich.

Ty & Tammy Spicher – Paw Paw, Mich.

David Krafft – Frankenmuth, Mich.

Erich Lautner – Traverse City, Mich.

About Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA)

The Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA) is a member-owned and operated milk marketing cooperative known for producing high-quality, award-winning dairy products. Established in 1916, MMPA is the 10th largest U.S. dairy farmer-owned cooperative serving members in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, and Wisconsin. At MMPA, commitment to milk quality begins on the farm and extends through all four of their SQF version 9.0 certified processing facilities: a cheese plant in Indiana, a dairy product plant in Ohio and two dairy ingredient plants in Michigan.