Chobani Expands in High Protein Greek Yogurt Category with New Line of 20G Protein Yogurt and 15G, 20G, and 30G Protein Yogurt Drinks

Chobani® High Protein meets growing consumer demand for portable protein with only natural ingredients and no added sugar

NEW BERLIN, N.Y. — Chobani, a next-generation food and beverage company originally known for its high-quality Greek Yogurt, is addressing consumer demand for new ways to increase protein in everyday routines. Introducing Chobani® High Protein, a line of high protein Greek Yogurt cups and drinks made with only natural ingredients, real fruit, and 0g added sugar.

Recent studies show that more than half of consumers are looking to increase their intake of protein1 and that they are prioritizing low sugar and high protein in their diets2. Chobani® High Protein products offer a natural, nutritious, delicious, and accessible lineup of Greek Yogurt cups with 20 grams of protein, and drinks with 15, 20, and, for the first time, 30 grams of protein in each serving — all lactose free and with no added protein powders, concentrates, or preservatives.

Chobani® High Protein products are crafted using a traditional Greek Yogurt-making process and high in naturally occurring vitamin B12. The combination of protein and vitamin B12 make this line ideal for unlocking energy, supporting muscle health, and helping to keep you full and satisfied. The suite of Chobani® High Protein products includes:

Chobani ® 20G Protein Greek Yogurt : 6.7 oz cups available in Vanilla, Strawberry Kiwi, Mango, Raspberry Lemon, and Cherry Berry. SRP $1.99.

: 6.7 oz cups available in Vanilla, Strawberry Kiwi, Mango, Raspberry Lemon, and Cherry Berry. SRP $1.99. Chobani ® 15G Protein Drinks : 7 fl oz single-serve drinks available in Strawberries & Cream and Tropical Punch. SRP of $1.99.

: 7 fl oz single-serve drinks available in Strawberries & Cream and Tropical Punch. SRP of $1.99. Chobani ® 20G Protein Drinks : 10 fl oz single-serve drinks available in Strawberries & Cream, Mixed Berry Vanilla, Vanilla, Cookies & Cream, Peaches & Cream, and Cherry Vanilla. SRP of $2.79 single serve; $9.79 4-pack.

: 10 fl oz single-serve drinks available in Strawberries & Cream, Mixed Berry Vanilla, Vanilla, Cookies & Cream, Peaches & Cream, and Cherry Vanilla. SRP of $2.79 single serve; $9.79 4-pack. Chobani® 30G Protein Drinks:14 fl oz single-serve drinks available in Strawberries & Cream and Vanilla Ice Cream. SRP of $3.79.

With so many options to choose from, the new line offers time-pressed consumers a complete, customizable, and convenient approach to protein. Not only is yogurt a higher-quality source of protein than alternatives like soy and peanut butter3, it is also more accessible and portable than other animal sources like beef and chicken. Thanks to the portable, single serve packaging of Chobani® High Protein Greek Yogurt cups and drinks, it has never been easier to get complete, natural protein on the go to power up early morning wakeups, afternoon pick-me-ups, or post-work workouts.

“The desire for high protein, lower sugar offerings has moved beyond the hardcore fitness community and made its way to the mainstream consumer,” said Chobani Chief Innovation Office Niel Sandfort. “This is a good thing. Underneath the desire for more functional food is a shift in mindset where strength and positive nutrition, namely protein, is taking the place of calorie deprivation and cardio. As consumers seek out more functional foods to meet their goals, Chobani® High Protein products deliver an affordable, tasty solution with dynamic flavors and a variety of formats and protein levels — all made with only natural ingredients.”

Chobani® High Protein 20G Protein Greek Yogurt cups can be found at retailers nationwide in November, followed by Chobani® High Protein 15G, 20G, and 30G Drinks in January 2025.

About Chobani

Chobani is a food maker with a mission of making high-quality and nutritious food accessible to more people, while elevating our communities and making the world a healthier place. In short: making good food for all. In support of this mission, Chobani is a purpose-driven, people-first, food-and-wellness-focused company, and has been since its founding in 2005 by Hamdi Ulukaya, an immigrant to the U.S. Chobani yogurt is America’s No.1-selling yogurt brand, and also manufactures oat milk and dairy creamers. (The latter, also a category disruptor, is made with farm-fresh milk and cream.) Following the 2023 acquisition of La Colombe, a leading coffee roaster with a shared commitment to quality, craftmanship, and impact, the company began selling cold-pressed espresso and lattes on tap at 32 cafés, as well as ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee beverages at retail.

Chobani uses food as a force for good in the world—putting humanity first in everything it does. The company’s philanthropic efforts prioritize giving back to its communities and beyond: working to eradicate child hunger; supporting immigrants, refugees, and underrepresented people; honoring veterans; and protecting the planet. Chobani manufactures its products in New York, , Michigan, and Australia, and its products are available throughout North America, distributed in Australia and other select markets. For more information, please visit www.chobani.com and www.lacolombe.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

1 Kantar Profiles/Mintel, June 2023

2 Nielsen; US Census Bureau; Protein Survey, Oct 2023 (N=5475)

3 FAO Protein quality evaluation 1991. Report of the Joint FAO/WHO. Expert Consultation Bethesda, Md., USA4-8 December 1989