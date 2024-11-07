Dairy Promotion Directors Elect Board Officers

PHOENIX – Leaders of Dairy Management Inc. (DMI), the National Dairy Promotion and Research Board (NDB) and the United Dairy Industry Association (UDIA) announced election results to lead national dairy checkoff strategies and programs to protect and grow sales.

Dairy checkoff leaders elected their officers at the 2024 Joint Annual Meeting of the NDB, UDIA and National Milk Producers Federation in Phoenix, Oct. 21-23.

“I’m honored to join farmers from across the country and as we work together to create a successful future for dairy farmers and the U.S. dairy industry,” said Marilyn Hershey, a farmer from Cochranville, Pa., who was re-elected chair of DMI. “The board and elected officers represent our partnership to fund, govern and lead the dairy checkoff program.”

DMI, which manages the national checkoff program, is co-funded by NDB and UDIA. In addition to Hershey, other DMI officers elected are:

Vice Chair – Mary Kraft, Fort Morgan, Colo.

Secretary – Jim Reid, Grant Township, Mich.

Treasurer – Becky Nyman, Hilmar, Calif.

The NDB elected the following officers:

Chair – Joanna Shipp, Boones Mill, Va.

Vice Chair – Lolly Lesher, Bernville, Pa,

Secretary – Arlene VanderEyk, Tulare, Calif.

Treasurer – Justin Leyendekker, Dinuba, Calif.

The 37-member NDB, formed in May 1984 under the authority of the Dairy Production Stabilization Act of 1983, carries out coordinated promotion and research programs to help build demand, and expand domestic and international markets for dairy products.

UDIA officers elected are:

Chair – Alex Peterson, Trenton, Mo.

1st Vice Chair – Charles Krause, Buffalo, Minn.

2nd Vice Chair/Chair, National Dairy Council – Audrey Donahoe, Clayville, N.Y.

Secretary – Harold Howrigan, Sheldon, Vt.

Treasurer – Kris Wardin, St. Johns, Mich.

The UDIA is a federation of state and regional dairy farmer-funded promotion organizations that provide marketing programs developed and implemented in coordination with its members. The UDIA is overseen by a board comprised of dairy farmers elected by respective local and regional boards of UDIA member organizations.

National Dairy Council officers elected are: