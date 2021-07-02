Darigold Invests in Climate-Friendly Modernization

SEATTLE — Darigold, Inc. is building a new premium protein and butter operation which will feature a suite of state-of-the-art technologies and strategies designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. When operational, these strategies will cut per unit emissions by 25% compared to our existing baseline. The agreement with the Port of Pasco in Washington marks yet another major milestone in implementing the farmer-owned cooperative’s 2050 carbon neutral goals.

“Our producers have been at the vanguard of the dairy sector for over 100 years, constantly building on their outstanding record of sustainability and stewardship practices,” said Stan Ryan, President and CEO of Darigold. “They are proud to boost the co-op’s competitiveness with this future-forward investment in a next-generation dairy facility, preserving the legacy of nearly 350 multigenerational farms.”

Part of the Seattle-based organization’s wider transformation and trade-intensive growth plan, the specialized 400,000-square-foot protein and butter facility will incorporate a variety of innovative technologies and conservation strategies that combined could mitigate over 300,000 metric tons of CO2e per year.

Darigold will deploy anaerobic digestion technology as part of the on-site wastewater treatment strategy and use the extracted methane as a natural gas substitute, reducing fossil fuel use. This will be complemented by best-in-class machinery that enables heat and energy recovery and reuse. In addition, the new infrastructure is designed to accommodate future electric vehicles, including a potential conversion of our large fleet of semi-trucks — further reducing greenhouse gas emissions associated with transportation.

Darigold’s new operation furthers the cooperative’s advancement of its environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitment. Situated within the multimodal Port of Pasco on the Columbia River, it will have access to both rail and barge facilities and will slash the distance trucks travel for milk pickups and deliveries by 5 million miles annually.

“We are thrilled to welcome Darigold to Pasco and the Reimann as the anchor tenant in the Port’s largest industrial park. It’s incredibly rare to attract a project of this size and scope,” said Randy Hayden, the Port of Pasco’s Executive Director. “Darigold’s state-of-the-art facility will use the latest technology, serve as a model of sustainability, and create a new market for our region’s ag producers.”

As well as investing approximately $500MM in the project, Darigold is expecting to create over 1,000 onsite and indirect supply chain and services jobs. Initial site development is expected to start in early 2022 with full commercial production targeted for late 2023 or early 2024.

Construction of the facility and the Port of Pasco agreement are contingent upon fair and equitable treatment under all new Washington state environmental legislation, which the company is currently assessing.

About Darigold

Headquartered in Seattle, Darigold, Inc. is the marketing and processing subsidiary of Northwest Dairy Association (NDA), which is owned by nearly 350 dairy farm families in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana. Darigold handles approximately 10 billion pounds of milk annually. Darigold produces a full line of dairy-based products for retail, foodservice, commodity and specialty markets, and is one of the largest U.S. dairy processors. Darigold, Inc. operates 11 plants throughout the Northwest, processing high-quality milk produced by NDA farm families. For more information, see darigold.com.

About the Port of Pasco

The Port of Pasco is a local municipal corporation established by the voters of Franklin County in 1940. The Port works to promote economic development in the county by creating opportunities for investment and growth. Along with operating multiple commercial parks, the Port offers industrial land for sale for growing companies. The Reimann Industrial Center and the Pasco Industrial Center 395 are the newest opportunities available for industry. For more information, visit www.portofpasco.org.