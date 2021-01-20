Decades-Old Dairy Operation Prepares to Close its Doors

Andrew Cromwell, Global News Dairy January 20, 2021

A plant whose name has been synonymous with Saint John for almost a century will soon be closing its doors.

Saputo, which has owned the Baxter’s Dairy facility since 2001, will be shutting it down at month’s end, putting about 60 people out of work.

The company announced its intention to close the plant about a year ago but as its closure looms, memories come flooding back on the history of a facility that has had a footprint in the area for nine decades.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Global News

