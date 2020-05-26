DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences Launches Bonlacta Dairy Enzyme in North America for Lactose-Free Market

NEW CENTURY, KAN. – DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences (DuPont) announced the North American launch of Bonlacta™, its latest enzyme for the lactose-free dairy market. This unique product allows for process optimization and cost reduction, enabling production of a wide range of lactose-free dairy products at competitive costs across North America.

Among the numerous benefits Bonlacta™ offers, it is fast acting under refrigeration conditions and is able to withstand high temperatures to enable new, optimized processes with even faster lactose hydrolysis targets. The unique thermal properties makes it optimal for flash pasteurization or high-temperature short-time (HTST) processing. This process is widely used for perishable beverages found in supermarket aisles, such as fruit and vegetable juices, beer, kosher wine and – where Bonlacta™ comes in – fluid milk and milk-derived products.

The opportunity for lactose-free producers has never been greater; today it is the fastest growth segment in the dairy industry. In markets around the world, lactose-free products are no longer niche, which is among the top claims in new milk product launches.

“The demand for lactose-free milk is growing rapidly across North America and we see Bonlacta™ as critical to meeting that need,” said Clementina Dellomonaco, global product line manager, dairy enzymes at DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences. “We know the exceptional performance of Bonlacta™ can create cost-competitive products, allowing more dairy producers to go mainstream with lactose-free milk.”

Bonlacta™ offers manufacturers many more unique advantages. Superior filterability during in-line milk processing reduces down time and delivers considerable cost savings during production. Its high purity ensures a clean taste in products stored at refrigerated or ambient temperatures. Less undesired off-flavors and less undesired reactions bring opportunities for use in new products such as hybrid milks with many added ingredients. The fast lactose hydrolysis process is further accelerated by salt addition, making Bonlacta™ ideal for use in fresh cheese and related dairy applications. Additionally, its high enzyme stability, relative dose reduction, and lactase addition flexibility during processing are significant advantages for milk and dairy product producers.

“This is great news for dairy producers and lactose intolerant consumers,” Dellomonaco added. “Between the lower costs and consistent flavors, Bonlacta™ is helping to eliminate numerous barriers to entry for lactose-free dairy products.”

Bonlacta™ is part of the DuPont™ Danisco® full suite of lactase enzymes with a wide variety of producer and consumer benefits.

To learn more about Bonlacta™ and other DuPont lactase offerings, visit https://www.dupontnutritionandbiosciences.com/products/lactase.html.

About DuPont™ Danisco®

DuPont™ Danisco® is the brand for a range of products that help provide enhanced bioprotection, an improved nutritional profile, and better taste and texture with greater cost efficiency and lower environmental impact, meeting the needs of manufacturers of food and beverages and dietary supplements. Through the work of the global network of food scientists and technologists in DuPont, the Danisco® range is supported by a uniquely broad spectrum of know-how across applications and processing.

About DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences

DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences applies expert science to advance market-driven, healthy and sustainable solutions for the food, beverage, dietary supplement and pharmaceutical industries. We also use cutting-edge biotechnology across a range of markets to advance bio-based solutions to meet the needs of a growing population, while protecting our environment for future generations. We are innovative solvers who help our customers turn challenges into high-value business opportunities. For more information: http://www.dupontnutritionandhealth.com or http://www.biosciences.dupont.com

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, health and wellness, food, and worker safety. More information can be found at http://www.dupont.com/.

05/13/2020

