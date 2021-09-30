Gallagher Announces End of Tenure; Celebrates the Dairy Checkoff’s Strong Legacy. Board Transitions to Barbara O’Brien as CEO and Looks to Future

ROSEMONT, Ill. – Dairy Management Inc., the dairy checkoff program that drives trust and sales of dairy products on behalf of America’s 31,000 dairy farm families and importers, announced today that Tom Gallagher has decided to conclude his 30-year tenure as CEO to devote more time to teaching and other opportunities.

Barbara O’Brien, President of DMI and CEO of the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy, has been named by the board of directors as the next CEO. The board leadership, Gallagher and O’Brien will work on a transition plan and Gallagher has committed his support through the transition timeframe. O’Brien’s knowledge and experience with the dairy industry provide a seamless transition and a steady continuation of the checkoff’s value to dairy farmers.

“I am proud of the success of the checkoff during the past 30 years and the steady foundation it created for future impact, and I am leaving with complete confidence that Barb will continue to drive this success forward in new ways,” Gallagher said. “My work for America’s dairy farmers will always be the highlight of my career.”

In her current role, O’Brien has instilled a sales growth and outcomes-based mentality within her leadership team and staff, overseeing operating structures for business development, domestic and international sales, science and insights, marketing communications and finance. Through an evolution of the checkoff business plan, O’Brien created robust integration and category strategies that have led to strong year-over-year sales growth for dairy through new food service and retail partnerships and product innovation, as well as increases in positive consumer perceptions around dairy and dairy farming. In addition, O’Brien has established excellent relationships throughout the farming community and supply chain.

“I look forward to this new opportunity and my ability to continue serving dairy farmers and importers,” O’Brien said. “Over the last 20 years, I’ve developed deep relationships with dairy farmers, the dairy community, and other companies and organizations that will ensure we sustain DMI’s impact while continuing to build a secure future for the industry. I will bring strategic continuity to the checkoff programs and, at the same time as we navigate the accelerating pace of change, I will set a vision that harnesses the strong legacy Tom built and leads to new long-term growth.

“I want to thank Tom for his leadership and trust during the past 20 years. His imprint on the dairy checkoff will be felt for years to come and we look forward to building on his amazing legacy.”

During Gallagher’s tenure, he has overseen the creation or management of the following organizations on behalf of U.S. dairy:

U.S. Dairy Export Council, which has significantly grown demand for U.S. dairy products in a global marketplace

which has significantly grown demand for U.S. dairy products in a global marketplace The Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy, which has positioned U.S. dairy across the supply chain as a leader in social responsibility and addressed issues pre-competitively for the success of the entire category

which has positioned U.S. dairy across the supply chain as a leader in social responsibility and addressed issues pre-competitively for the success of the entire category National Dairy Council , which is committed to providing science-based education about the nutrition and health benefits that dairy foods provide

, which is committed to providing science-based education about the nutrition and health benefits that dairy foods provide Newtrient, which has focused on environmental programs that will create innovative revenue sources for farmers

which has focused on environmental programs that will create innovative revenue sources for farmers Global Dairy Platform, which brings together dairy companies, associations, scientific bodies and other partners to collaborate pre-competitively to lead and build evidence through a global forum to address critical nutrition and sustainability topics

which brings together dairy companies, associations, scientific bodies and other partners to collaborate pre-competitively to lead and build evidence through a global forum to address critical nutrition and sustainability topics GENYOUth, which has brought outside resources to dairy farmers commitment to youth and schools.

“On behalf of the DMI Board, I also want to thank Tom for his amazing service and accomplishments over the past 30 years. His vision and leadership led DMI to where it is today,” said Marilyn Hershey, DMI chair and Pennsylvania dairy farmer.

“We are thrilled that Barb O’Brien has agreed to become CEO and know that with her steady leadership and vision, we can continue the work on behalf of dairy farmers nationwide and importers. Barb will bring the same discipline and rigor to the role of CEO as she has in producing results for dairy farmers as president. We will work side-by-side with Barb to support her transition and look forward to what’s ahead.”

For information about the dairy checkoff, visit www.usdairy.com.

###

About Dairy Management Inc.

Dairy Management Inc.™ (DMI) is funded by America’s 31,000 dairy farmers, as well as dairy importers. Created to help increase sales and demand for dairy products, DMI and its related organizations work to increase demand for dairy through research, education, and innovation, and to maintain confidence in dairy foods, farms, and businesses. DMI manages National Dairy Council and the American Dairy Association, and founded the U.S. Dairy Export Council, and the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy.