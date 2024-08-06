International Dairy Deli Bakery Association Continues to Grow Member Value With New Digital Catalog

Madison, WI — The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) continues to add member value through the association’s Digital Catalog product.

“The work we do at IDDBA is strategically planned and implemented to promote growth and development of dairy, deli, and bakery in the food industry,” said David Haaf, IDDBA President, and CEO. Haaf added that the association’s partnership with 1WorldSync continues to mature.

Led by IDDBA’s Member Coordinator Katie Schoepp, IDDBA’s partnership with the world’s leading product content orchestration platform is a member offering enabling buyers and sellers of product to connect.

Schoepp invites those who want to learn more to join tomorrow’s webinar, Introducing the IDDBA’s New Member Benefit: Digital Catalog, where Randy Mercer, Chief Product Officer of 1WorldSync walks through the latest the platform offers to IDDBA’s Members. Part of IDDBA’s popular webinar series, it starts at 11AM CT.

If you are unable to attend and/or have more questions, feel free to reach out via email to kschoepp@iddba.org.

About IDDBA: The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association is a nonprofit membership organization serving the dairy, deli, bakery, cheese, and supermarket foodservice industries. Member companies enjoy exclusive benefits and services including the annual tradeshow, leading-edge research, training programs, management tools, and an annual trends report. For more information contact IDDBA at 608-310-5000 or visit iddba.org.

About 1WorldSync: 1WorldSync® is the leader in Product Content Orchestration, enabling more than 17,000 companies in over 60 countries to simplify the creation and distribution of impactful content that’s accurate, consistent and relevant everywhere commerce happens. Through its technology platform and expert services, 1WorldSync—backed by global investment firm Battery Ventures—solves revenue-impacting product content challenges faced by leading brands and retailers in the CPG/retail, DIY, consumer electronics, healthcare and foodservice industries. 1WorldSync is one of the only product content providers and GDSN Data Pools to achieve ISO Certification 27001.