Tofurky and Moocho Acquired by Morinaga Nutritional Foods

HOOD RIVER, Ore.– Tofurky, a leading manufacturer of plant-based meats in the U.S., today announced that Morinaga Nutritional Foods, the U.S.-based manufacturer of Mori-Nu Silken Tofu, has acquired the company and its sister brand, Moocho. With the acquisition of Tofurky, Morinaga Nutritional Foods will own the #3 retail brand for plant-based meats in the U.S.

Tofurky and Morinaga Nutritional Foods have a long-standing relationship, as Morinaga has been a tofu supplier for Tofurky products for 17 years. The acquisition of Tofurky and Moocho will help strengthen the integrated supply chain and future category growth for the brands. Tofurky will continue manufacturing products at its sustainably-focused facility in Hood River, Oregon, where Morinaga Nutritional Foods plans to increase operational excellence with technical staff to maximize capacity. The company will also uphold the core values, original recipes, and product availability of both Tofurky and Moocho brands.

“We’ve been working with the team at Morinaga for nearly two decades, and over that course of time realized the multiple synergies our organizations have across our businesses – from supply chain and operations to new product development targets,” said Jaime Athos, President and CEO of Tofurky. “We’re very proud of what we’ve achieved thus far as an independent and family-operated company, but as we enter our next stage of growth, Morinaga will provide the platform needed to help us expand more aggressively in the U.S. and beyond.”

Morinaga Nutritional Foods was founded with a vision to help people lead happy lives through delicious foods that contribute to physical, mental, and environmental health. The company manufactures shelf stable tofu, sold in both the retail and foodservice channels with a focus on quality and aseptic packaging. Offering tofu that is merchandised as an ambient finished good with considerable shelf life, as opposed to traditional refrigerated options, is a differentiated benefit in the category.

“Tofurky has a proven track record of success in the U.S. and is a significant player in the plant-based category with many loyal fans,” said Hiroyuki Imanishi, President and CEO of Morinaga Nutritional Foods. “We’re excited to help bolster both Tofurky and Moocho’s presence in the U.S. while strengthening manufacturing efficiencies and boosting new product development to meet ever-increasing marketplace demand.”

In addition to Tofurky’s sustainable manufacturing facility in Hood River, Oregon, Morinaga operates a tofu manufacturing facility in Tualatin, Oregon and a Sales and R&D Office in Torrance, California. Morinaga plans to leverage synergies from Tofurky’s sales and marketing teams to fine-tune total portfolio approaches to the U.S. marketplace.

All Tofurky and Moocho foods are 100 percent non-GMO and are indulgent ways for everyone from vegans to flexitarians to enjoy their favorite comfort foods. For more information about Tofurky, visit Tofurky.com or find the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. For more information on Moocho, visit moochofoods.com or follow the brand on Instagram.

About Morinaga Nutritional Foods, Inc.

Morinaga Nutritional Foods, Inc., a leading producer of soy products, probiotics, and postbiotic ingredients, is dedicated to providing food products that promote human health, deliver nutritional content, and taste great, driven by a passion for innovation and quality. Based in Torrance, California, Morinaga Nutritional Foods is a producer of the popular silken tofu brand, Mori-Nu Silken Tofu. Mori-Nu Silken Tofu products are sold in award-winning aseptic Tetra Pak® packaging (which was voted by The Institute of Food Technologies as “The #1 food science innovation of the last 50 years”), allowing for a long shelf life without the need for refrigeration and use of preservatives. To learn more, visit MoriNu.com.

About Tofurky

Founded in 1980, Tofurky is a leading manufacturer of plant-based meats, making lip-smacking plant-based foods that are kind to people, animals and the environment. All Tofurky’s foods are made with the highest quality ingredients and are indulgent ways for everyone from vegans to flexitarians to enjoy their favorite comfort recipes. All Tofurky products are 100 percent non-GMO, vegan and use local and organic ingredients whenever possible. As a Certified Benefit Corporation, Tofurky puts purpose before profits and reinvests in a wide variety of environmental initiatives, advocates for animal welfare and invests in its community. For more information, visit www.tofurky.com, ‘like’ us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

About Moocho

Founded in 2019, Moocho is a brand for past, present and future dairy-free enthusiasts, born of a revolution in new-school recipes and simple, modern ingredients. Moocho aims to provide tasty, affordable, and accessible dairy-free cheeses with texture that shoppers crave. It brings a new generation of plant-based indulgence to the table and closes the gap between what is currently offered and what consumers want. All Moocho products are 100 percent non-GMO, vegan and gluten-free. Moocho is a Certified Benefit Corporation that reinvests in environmental initiatives, advocates for environmental conservation, and invests in its community. In addition to Moocho’s do-good enterprise actions, its supply chain and vendors are audited for fair labor practices and ingredient specifications to ensure all contributions to the finished product are respected and hold integrity. For more information, visit moochofoods.com or follow us on Instagram @sayMoocho.