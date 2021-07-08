Albertsons Companies Expands Recall on Items Containing Chicken as Part of a Tyson Foods Recall

Albertsons Companies Deli July 8, 2021

BOISE, Idaho– Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) announces the removal of additional items containing chicken as part of the recall initiated by Tyson Foods, Inc. The product has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. On July 4, 2021, Albertsons Companies announced a removal of certain Signature Café Shredded Roasted Chicken that was also supplied by Tyson Foods. Tyson Foods’ recall announcement can be found here.

The affected Tyson product was produced at one plant located in Dexter, Missouri, between December 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021, and distributed to foodservice and retail customers nationwide and in Puerto Rico. The affected Tyson products are being recalled as a precaution, due to possible exposure to Listeria monocytogenes, a harmful bacteria.

Product
Name		Display AreaPackagingPLUSell-thru
Dates		Store
Names		States
SHREDDED CHICKENGrab and Go sectionBase: Clear plastic rectangular containerLid: Clear plastic lid2 11237 00000July 10, 2021ACME, SafewayCT, DE, MD, NJ, NY, PA, VA, Washington D.C.
PIZZA BBQ CHICKEN 14 IN LG HOTServed hot behind the pizza counter in Deli sectionCardboard, square pizza takeout box2 16359 00000July 6, 2021ACME, SafewayCT, DE, MD, NJ, NY, PA, VA, Washington D.C.
CHICKEN PESTO FOCACCIA PIZZA SLICE HOT CAL 410Served hot behind the pizza counter in Deli sectionBase: Black octagonal plastic containerLid: Clear plastic lid2 73111 00000July 6, 2021ACME, SafewayCT, DE, MD, NJ, NY, PA, VA, Washington D.C.
CHICKEN PESTO WHOLE FOCACCIA PIZZAGrab and Go sectionBase: Cardboard rectangular flatCover: Plastic film overwrap2 71757 00000July 10, 2021ACME, SafewayCT, DE, MD, NJ, NY, PA, VA, Washington D.C.
CHICKEN PESTO FOCACCIA PIZZA SLICEGrab and Go sectionBase: Black octagonal plastic containerLid: Clear plastic lid2 73110 00000July 10, 2021ACME, SafewayCT, DE, MD, NJ, NY, PA, VA, Washington D.C.

Tyson Foods supplied chicken used by Albertsons Companies to produce the items listed in the table above. These products were available for purchase in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington D.C. from the Safeway and Acme banners. Customers may have purchased the items in stores, online for Drive Up and Go or via grocery delivery.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

To date, there have not been any reports of Listeria-related illness associated with any of the products listed in the table above.

Consumers with questions can call or text Tyson Foods at 1-855-382-3101. Customer service representatives are available Sunday through Friday 8am – 5pm CDT. Customers can also contact Albertsons Companies at 1-877-723-3929.

