Caputo’s Fresh Mozzarella Mini Nodini earns Best in Class at U.S. Competition

(Green Bay, WI) – Chicago-based Caputo® Cheese earned top honors at the biennial U.S. Championship Cheese Contest®. The most recent awards continue the company’s heritage of award-winning fresh mozzarella cheeses.

Caputo’s Fresh Mozzarella Mini Nodini earned 1st Place in the category. The company’s Burratini placed second within the Burrata category and Caputo’s Burrata was among the top finishers within the category overall. “The recognition as either Best of Class or as one of the top finishers in this year’s competition is a great honor,” says Natale Caputo, a second-generation leader of the cheese company.

“Our commitment to quality cheeses is apparent in awards we’ve earned since entering U.S. and world cheese competitions over the past five years,” say Natale Caputo, a second-generation leader of the cheese company.

Since 2018, Caputo Cheese has earned 17 awards in various national and international competitions.

“Our most recent wins at the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest proves that our commitment grows stronger each year,” says Natale. “I want to thank everyone in our industry for their commitment and to the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association in particular. We look forward to more award-winning entries by our company in 2024.”

Brett Piccioni is General Manager at Caputo Cheese. “Fresh mozzarella and hard Italian cheese are our passion,” says Brett. “Our entire development and production team is dedicated to finding perfection in the quality of our cheese and in providing our customers with the best service in the business of cheese.”

Caputo Cheese serves the foodservice, food processing, and retail industry with a variety of cheeses from bulk, to portion control packaging formats.

The U.S. Championship Cheese Contest is the nation’s premier technical cheese, butter, and yogurt competition. This year, entries came from 35 states with a total of 2,249 entries. The contest is hosted by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association biennially since 1981. Entries are evaluated by a team of skilled technical judges from across the nation.

Since 1978, the Caputo family has crafted some of the world’s finest cheese. Their award-winning products possess the quality, flavor, and consistency that only high standards and family pride can produce. Learn more about Caputo Cheese award-winning quality at CaputoCheese.com.