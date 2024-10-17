Easy & Delicious Holiday Entertaining with Chukar Cherries

Prosser, WA — Food is at the center of every holiday gathering. Just in time for the holiday season, family-owned Chukar Cherries has collected simple tips and recipes to make entertaining easier.

“Start with quality ingredients,” says Pam Montgomery, Founder of Chukar Cherries. Chukar Cherries uses tree-ripened Northwest cherries, whole roasted nuts, and premium chocolate without any preservatives or sulfites. Cherries lend themselves to healthy snacks for appetizers, savory sauces, stuffings, and vibrant desserts. Timing makes a difference, too: “I always recommend people ship food gifts ahead when they travel,” adds Pam. “A thoughtful gift precedes you and gets your visit off to a great start. If your food has a story, it will offer an immediate talking point.”

Chukar Cherries has holiday recipes for breakfast, dessert, and everything in between.

Holiday Brunch Popovers – Top popovers with melted butter and an all-natural fruit topping such as Chukar Cherries’ Sweet or Sour Cherry Preserves. Allow guests to dress their own popover for added fun.

Sweet Cherry Preserves #33613 (11.5 oz.) $14.95

Sour Cherry Preserves #33813 (11.5 oz.) $14.95

Cherry Pepper Jelly with Cheese Appetizer – Zesty and versatile. Spoon Chukar Cherries’ Cherry Pepper Jelly over locally crafted soft cheese to enjoy the flavorful combination of Northwest cherries and jalapeno heat.

Cherry Pepper Jelly #38813 (11.5 oz.) $14.95

Mulled Wine with Dried Cherries – A dazzling cup of cheer for before and after supper.

Cider Ingredients: 4 cups apple cider, 1 bottle red(Opens in a new window) wine, 4 ounces Chukar Cherries’ Cherry Medley, 1/4 cup honey, 1 navel orange, zested and juiced, 2 cinnamon sticks, 4 whole cloves, 3 star anise

Garnish: 2 navel oranges sliced, 2 dozen 6-inch bamboo skewers

Combine the cider ingredients and simmer 12 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to remove about half the cherries and skewer them. Top each piping hot mug of mulled wine with an orange round and a cherry skewer.

Cherry Medley #24006 (5.4 oz.) $14.95

Cherry & Pine Nut Stuffing – a Northwest twist on a holiday classic.

Ingredients: Two sourdough loves cut into 1-inch chunks; 8 Tbsp. olive oil; 1-1/2 c. grated Parmesan; 2 red onions chopped; 3-1/2 c. celery chopped; 2-1/2 c. red peppers chopped; 7 garlic cloves minced; 1/2 c. unsalted butter, 3/4 c. pine nuts; 4 oz. Chukar Cherries’ Bing Cherries; 1 Tbsp. oregano; 1 Tbsp. rosemary; 3 Tbsp. basil; 4 eggs beaten; 1-1/2 c. chicken broth; kosher salt to taste; fresh ground pepper to taste

In a large bowl, mix bread, 6 Tbsp. oil, and 1 c. Parmesan cheese. Spread mix on baking sheets and toast in preheated oven at 400°F for 11 minutes. Allow to cool.

Sauté onions, celery, peppers, and garlic in remaining oil and butter until tender. Add pine nuts and Bing Cherries and sauté for 2 minutes more.

Combine all ingredients and add the spices and remaining cheese, gently toss. Adjust amount of chicken broth depending on how bread cubes soak up liquid.

Spoon stuffing into a large baking pan and cover loosely with foil. Bake at 350°F for 40 minutes. Uncover and bake an additional 20 minutes. Serve warm.

Bing Cherries #20006 (5.4 oz.) $13.95

Holiday Sumptuous Assortment

No preparation required! Simply unwrap and let your guests wander by to choose their favorite chocolate.

Holiday Sumptuous Assortment #06304 (1.9 lbs.) $115.95

About Chukar Cherries

Transforming local cherries into authentic Northwest goodies and gifts has been Chukar’s specialty since the company launched on the Alexander-Auld orchard in central Washington’s fruit lands in 1988. The family-owned business handcrafts its all-natural products using tree-ripened fruit, fresh roasted nuts, and premium chocolate. Chukar’s cherry specialties can be purchased at their flagship store and factory headquarters in Prosser, Washington, at their store in the center of Seattle’s Pike Place Market, or at CHUKAR.COM