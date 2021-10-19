French Blue Cheese Makers See Red Over Nutrition Labeling

Makers of France’s famed Roquefort cheese are demanding a change to an increasingly widespread food labelling system that classes their pungent but popular products as being of poor nutritional value.

The Nutri-Score system, invented in France and adopted by some other European countries, ranks food products on a colour-coded scale of A to E based on their nutritional value.

Roquefort, a tangy blue cheese from southwest France, is always ranked at the bottom – either at D or E – putting it on a par with sugary drinks and crisps.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: The Business Times