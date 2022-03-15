Hudson Valley Creamery Wins 1st Place in Two Categories at World Championship Cheese Contest

Hudson Valley Creamery is proud to announce winning 1st place in two different categories at the World Championship Cheese Contest in Madison, Wisconsin.

Officials from the World Championship Cheese Contest recognized cheese producer, Hudson Valley Creamery from Hudson, New York (wholly owned subsidiary of Eurial, a French Dairy Cooperative) won “Best in Class”, achieving the highest score for Couturier Vanilla Bean Goat Log in the Soft Goats Milk Cheeses, Flavored with Sweet Condiments category and Couturier Cranberry Fresh Goat Cheese Crumbles in the Shredded (Crumbled) Flavored & Unflavored category.

Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association hosted the competition on March 3rd, which had 2,978 cheeses from 29 nations around the world. The multi day event is regarded by most within the industry as the most prestigious cheese competition in the world.

More about Hudson Valley Creamery and their CREAMY GOAT CHEESES | FRENCH HERITAGE

For more than 30 years, Hudson Valley Creamery has been dedicated to making the creamiest goat cheese on the market. Our goat logs are found at specialty cheese and gourmet shops around the world. We bring our French roots and expertise to our Hudson Valley facility in New York, where under the strict guidance of French Master Cheesemakers, we use the same premium European ingredients and classic French cheesemaking techniques used by our world renowned French cooperative.

About Norseland, Inc.

Norseland, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TINE SA, Norway’s largest co-operative of dairy farmers. Originally formed in 1978 to import Jarlsberg® wheels to the US, Norseland now represent a diverse portfolio of both owned and partner specialty food brands. We use traditional recipes and generations of farming knowledge to bring real food to your table. But we know 21st century food isn’t just about the taste…we aim to contribute to a global food future that is ethically produced, sustainable, and goodfor-you.

