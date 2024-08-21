Is Publix’s ‘Pub Sub’ Really The Ultimate Grocery Store Deli Item?

It seems like sub sandwiches are always popular, and Publix subs are the stuff of grocery store legends. In Florida, the grocery giant’s home state, the sandwiches are usually referred to simply by the two-syllable moniker “Pub sub.” Now that Publix has locations in eight Southeastern states, the beloved sandwiches have gained notoriety (and adoring fans) far beyond Florida.

Pub subs have been a fan favorite since 1992 when they debuted at a Publix store in Marietta, Georgia. Although the Pub sub didn’t technically originate in Florida, the Sunshine State can safely lay claim to the sandwich. The hearty subs have been a staple of tailgate parties, beach trips, picnics, and parties across the state for three decades. If Florida had a state sandwich, the Pub sub would definitely be in the running — perhaps right next to the iconic Cubano (What can I say? Florida has a lot of great sandwiches).

