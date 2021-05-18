Laura Chenel Launches the New Everything Bagel Chabis

Sonoma, CA — Laura Chenel, the award-winning producer of America’s original goat cheese, introduces Everything Bagel Chabis, a fresh and creamy goat cheese that incorporates the ever-popular blend of sesame seeds, garlic, poppy seeds and onion.

Everything Bagel Chabis is inspired by the iconic seed and spice blend that is said to have been invented by several different bagel makers, or their employees, in New York City in the 1970’s or 80’s. Its early history may be debatable, but its influence is not. Everything is hands-down the most popular bagel flavor in America and has found its way into, well, everything — from doughnuts and ice cream to popcorn, chips and crackers. Now, Laura Chenel rolls its iconic original fresh goat cheese in classic everything bagel seasoning, making anything it’s added to that much better.

More than a spread, Everything Bagel Chabis saves steps and inspires creativity in the kitchen as a delicious, versatile complement to a wide variety of savory recipes including dips, sauces, pasta, eggs and deli sandwiches.

“We observed the popularity of everything bagel seasoning which pairs so well with our fresh goat cheese and inspired us to create Everything Bagel Chabis,” says Laura Chenel Chief Executive Officer Laure Chatard. “It’s a natural extension of our Fresh Goat Cheese Chabis line and a terrific opportunity to bring a fun, fresh flavor to the market.”

Chabis = Pillow Party

Laura Chenel’s “little pillows” of fresh fluffy goat cheese enliven any occasion from breakfast to dinner with five savory flavors: Original; Thyme & Rosemary; Four Peppercorn; Dill; and NEW Everything Bagel Chabis. Modeled after the French cheese by the same name with a delicate flavor and soft texture, Laura Chenel Fresh Goat Cheese Chabis has a higher moisture content than its more crumbly Original and Flavored Log recipes. Chabis is ideal for spreading, melting or piping into any recipe that calls for goat cheese — add a citrusy tang to dips, thicken soups, season pastas or use Original to add creaminess to desserts. Make any of the herb flavors part of a cheese board to accompany crudites and crostini. Chabis’ easy-open pouch makes scooping, squeezing and spreading convenient. Crafted out of fresh goat milk from family farms in the American West, Laura Chenel goat cheese is an easier-to-digest alternative to cow’s milk and contains only vegetarian-approved rennet (never animal rennet).

For ideas about how to serve Laura Chenel Fresh Goat Cheese Chabis, explore the recipes on the Laura Chenel website. The Chabis line pairs well with a dry California rosé or a Rhone Valley red.

Laura Chenel Fresh Goat Cheese Chabis

NEW: Everything Bagel (5 oz./SRP $5.99) —Creamy, smooth and citrusy high-moisture goat cheese is generously sprinkled with a savory blend of sesame seeds, garlic, poppy seeds and onion. This versatile flavor can be spread on everything. Ingredients: Cultured pasteurized goat milk, salt, sesame seeds, garlic, poppy seeds, onion, microbial enzymes.

Recommended Pairings: Bagels, fresh vegetables and crudité. Stir it into dips like hummus or mix it into eggs and pasta.

Original (5 oz./SRP $5.99) — Based on the flavor of the fresh, tangy log Alice Waters used to crown Chez Panisse’s mixed greens salad, Original is famous for its rich-tasting, bright citrusy tang enhanced with a balanced amount of salt. This creamier version has a higher moisture content and a clean flavor that elevates any recipe. Awards: Winner of a gold medal at the 2018 CalExpo State Fair; silver at the 2017 World Cheese Awards U.K.; third place at the 2016 World Cheese Championship WI; and second place at the 2014 World Cheese Championship WI. Ingredients: Cultured pasteurized goat milk, salt, microbial enzymes.

Recommended Pairings: Use it as a base for a creamy dressing, enjoy in a goat cheesecake or Goat Cheese Semifreddo with Pink Peppercorns, Shortbread, Champagne Strawberries, Rhubarb Jelly and Sorrel.

Thyme & Rosemary (5 oz./SRP $5.99) — The perfect combination of savory thyme and rosemary leaves is added to creamy, smooth, citrusy high-moisture goat cheese for an herbaceous flavor that brings freshness to any recipe. Ingredients: Cultured pasteurized goat milk, thyme, rosemary, savory leaves, salt, microbial enzymes.

Recommended Pairings: Stir into tomato soup for an herbaceous kick or use as filling for a Mushroom Appetizer with Goat Cheese and Pesto.

Dill (5 oz./SRP $5.99) —Aromas of grass and anise from buttery dill brighten smooth, creamy high-moisture goat cheese. Ingredients: Cultured pasteurized goat milk, dill, salt, microbial enzymes.

Recommended Pairings: Delicious on bagels or enjoy in a Zucchini Goat Cheese Ganoush or piped into cherry peppers.

Four Peppercorn (5 oz./SRP $5.99) —Creamy, smooth and citrusy high-moisture goat cheese is coated in a blend of black, white, pink, and green peppercorns for a spicy kick. Awards: Winner of a gold medal at the 2018 CalExpo State Fair and second place the 2012 American Cheese Society Raleigh. Ingredients: Cultured pasteurized goat milk, mixed peppercorns, salt, microbial enzymes.

Recommended Pairings: A delicious peppery addition to scrambled eggs or Black Pepper Biscuits with Smoked Salmon.

Where to Buy: Look for Everything Bagel Chabis starting May 21. Find Laura Chenel’s award-winning cheeses and probiotic goat yogurts through the website’s Store Locator. Order online at Northbay Creameries where you’ll also find sister brands Marin French Cheese Co. and St. Benoit Creamery.

Goat Cheese for the Planet

The enduring appeal of Laura Chenel’s award-winning goat cheese comes in part from its reputation as an ethically and environmentally responsible company. Now in its fifth decade, Laura Chenel continues to set the industry standard for environmental stewardship as the first LEED Gold-certified creamery in the U.S. As a standard bearer in sustainable building design, the facility was constructed with reclaimed materials and features more than 1,000 solar panels plus a wastewater recycling system. Laura Chenel’s fresh goat milk comes from 11 family farms in California, Oregon, Nevada, and Idaho where farmers work on long-term exclusive contracts that give them the freedom and security to raise well cared for goats and maintain high quality standards, plus valuable peace of mind in uncertain times knowing that none of their milk will go to waste. Partner dairies receive support, technology, and strict guidelines to ensure their goats receive the best nutrition, shelter and living conditions for optimal health.

# # #

About Laura Chenel

Laura Chenel introduced a new chapter in American cheese in 1979 when she started making farmstead goat cheese with milk from her own goats using techniques she learned in France.

Today, Laura Chenel still embodies its founding namesake’s pioneering spirit as a leading producer of fresh and aged goat cheeses and goat yogurts crafted with fresh goat’s milk from family-owned farms in California, Oregon, Nevada and Idaho. Located in the heart of Sonoma County, Laura Chenel is the first creamery in the U.S. to be awarded the prestigious LEED Gold certification and its commitment to sustainable practices, including solar energy and recycling, helps preserve the terroir for generations to come.

For more information, visit us at LauraChenel.com or follow us on Instagram or Facebook @LauraChenel