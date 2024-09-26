Listeria Outbreak Linked to Boar’s Head Meats Prompts Long Island Deli to Start Their Own Label

This year’s deadly listeria outbreak involving Boar’s Head meats prompted one Long Island deli to switch up its business model.

Harbor Deli has been in business 27 years, run by Harry and Diane DeFeo of Port Washington. “All of a sudden we have a listeria issue that’s affecting our whole industry,” Harry DeFeo said.

“I’ve always eaten Boar’s Head, so it was a shock,” one Harbor Deli customer said.

“There’s many people that are totally afraid to eat any cold cuts at this point,” DeFeo said.

Deli patrons worry food poisoning infections are difficult to pinpoint. Symptoms may occur up to ten weeks after eating contaminated food.

