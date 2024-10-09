Lunds & Byerlys Voluntarily Recalls L&B Lone Star Dip Due to Potential Mold

Lunds & Byerlys Deli, Retail & FoodService October 9, 2024

Edina, Minn. – Lunds & Byerlys is voluntarily recalling approximately 500 containers of L&B Lone Star Dip because of potential mold growth contamination.

The recalled product was sold at Lunds & Byerlys stores throughout the Twin Cities and surrounding area.

Brand Name & DescriptionUnit SizeUPCImpacted Best By Date(s)
L&B Lone Star Dip12 oz.18169-7419710-15-24
10-17-24

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this recall. This product concern was first noticed by store employees, and they notified the company’s Quality Assurance team.

If a customer recently purchased the impacted product, they are encouraged to return it to any Lunds & Byerlys for a full refund (no receipt required) or destroy the product immediately.

For additional questions, customers can call 952-548-1400 Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

